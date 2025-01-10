Atomfall Gets Gameplay Overview Trailer - News

Rebellion Developments have released the gameplay overview trailer for the single-player survival action game, Atomfall.

View the trailer below:

Read details on the trailer below:

In this official gameplay trailer, we unveil the dangers and mysteries awaiting you in our gripping new single-player survival action game, Atomfall. Atomfall is inspired by the real-life events of the 1957 Windscale disaster and the story picks up five years later in a fictionalised quarantine zone that encompasses rolling countryside, valleys, caves and even a picturesque English village.

But this picture-perfect postcard setting is a hostile landscape that hides a dark mystery. To get to the bottom of what happened at Windscale, you will need to navigate military encampments, delve through abandoned bunkers below ground, and risk your life in Pagan ruins. Your trusty metal detector will also help you uncover a few secrets buried beneath the surface!

Central to the dark mystery are the host of eccentric characters and cryptic organisations that inhabit the quarantine zone. These individuals have been cut off from the outside world for years and left to their own devices, so are anything but normal. Your interactions with them are important and will shape your journey. But be careful, they aren’t all friendly and you will need to get to grips with an array of ranged and melee weapons if you are to survive!

Read details on the game below:

A survival action game inspired by real-life events, Atomfall is set five years after the Windscale nuclear disaster in Northern England.

Explore the fictional quarantine zone, scavenge, craft, barter, fight and talk your way through a British countryside setting filled with bizarre characters, mysticism, cults, and rogue government agencies.

From Rebellion, the studio behind Sniper Elite and Zombie Army, Atomfall will challenge you to solve the dark mystery of what really happened.

Player Driven Mystery

Unravel a tapestry of interwoven narratives through exploration, conversation, investigation, and combat, where every choice you make has consequences.

Explore this Green and Unpleasant Land

The picturesque British countryside, with rolling green hills, lush valleys, and rural villages belie the dangers that await you.

Search, Scavenge, Survive

You’ll need to scavenge for supplies, craft weapons and items, and fight desperately to make it out alive!

Atomfall will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on March 27, 2025.

