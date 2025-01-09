Assassin's Creed Shadows Delayed Again, Now Releases on March 20 - News

Ubisoft announced Assassin's Creed Shadows has been delayed a second time. The game will now release on March 20, 2025. It will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and Ubisoft Store, and Amazon Luna.

"As part of the renewed focus on gameplay quality and engaging Day-1 experiences, it has been decided to provide an additional month of development to Assassin’s Creed Shadows," said Ubisoft.

"This additional time will allow the team to better incorporate the player feedback gathered over the past three months and help create the best conditions for launch by continuing to engage closely with the increasingly positive Assassin’s Creed community. The game is now scheduled for March 20."

The delay follows Ubisoft's strategic and execution reviews initiated by the Executive Committee a few months ago. Ubisoft wants to "deliver best-in-class player experiences, enhance operational efficiency and maximize value creation."

Ubisoft plans to reduce its fixed cost base by over €200 million in the 2025-26 fiscal year when compared to the 2022-23 fiscal year.

"We are all behind our teams’ efforts to create the most ambitious Assassin’s Creed opus of the franchise and made the decision to provide an extra month of development to Shadows in order to better incorporate the player feedback gathered over the past three months that will enable us to fully deliver on the potential of the game and finish the year on a strong note," said Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot.

