Final Fantasy VII Rebirth PC Features Trailer Released - News

posted 4 hours ago

Square Enix has released a new trailer for the PC version of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth that showcases the PC features.

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will launch for PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on January 23, 2025. It first released for the PlayStation 5 in February 2024.

