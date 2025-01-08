Analyst Predicts Switch 2 to Sells 4.3 Million Units in the US in 2025 - Sales

/ 359 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Circana Executive Director and Video Game Industry Analyst Mat Piscatella has predicted the Nintendo Switch 2 will sell 4.3 million units in the US in 2025 as long as it launches in the first half of the year.

"Seeing as how an announcement appears to be coming soon (but who knows) - I have Nintendo's next hardware device selling 4.3 million units in the US in 2025 (assuming 1H launch), accounting for approximately 1/3rd of all video game console hardware units sold in the year (excluding PC Portables)," said Piscatella.

"Expecting to see hardware constraints for several months after a significant early demand surge. And units sold will, of course, be dependent upon manufacturing capabilities and will. I still expect PlayStation 5 to rank 1st in overall hardware units sold in the US during the year."

The Nintendo Switch has gone on to sell 46.6 million units lifetime in the US and in November it surpassed the PlayStation 2 to become the second best-selling hardware platform of all-time in the US. Only the Nintendo DS has sold more.

Nintendo has confirmed it will be unveiling the Nintendo Switch 2 by the end of March and the console will be backwards compatible with the original Switch.

Seeing as how an announcement appears to be coming soon (but who knows) - I have Nintendo's next hardware device selling 4.3 million units in the US in 2025 (assuming 1H launch), accounting for approximately 1/3rd of all video game console hardware units sold in the year (excluding PC Portables). — Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) January 8, 2025 at 11:09 AM

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles