Strania: The Stella Machina EX Headed to Switch on January 23

Developer G.rev announced Strania: The Stella Machina EX will launch for the Nintendo Switch on January 23.

"We’re excited to announce that Strania: The Stella Machina EX, the enhanced version of our critically acclaimed robot action shooter, will soon be available on the Nintendo Switch!" said producer Hiroyuki Maruyama.

"This release comes as a response to two things: the discontinuation of the Xbox 360 version last summer and the absence of a home console port for the 2020 arcade edition. With limited development resources, we chose to focus exclusively on the Nintendo Switch to ensure the best possible experience for players. We appreciate your understanding and support in this decision.

"For many fans, this is the first opportunity to enjoy Strania EX, as its availability in arcades was extremely limited. Whether you’re revisiting the game or experiencing it for the first time, we believe this release will provide an unforgettable adventure!

"This release marks our first self-published release in 12 years! It’s a cautious yet thrilling 'restart' for us, and we’re deeply grateful for your continued support as we embark on this new chapter."

Read details on the game below:

Developed by the creators of shooter classics G-Darius and Border Down, G.rev., with graphics by Ikaruga designer, Hiroshi Iuchi, Strania: The Stella Machina EX takes you to the frontline of an intergalactic war pitting two civilizations against either. Wielding 4 different gigantic robots and 11 futuristic weapons of mass destruction, two players can choose either side of the war and determine who will survive! Each mech can be equipped with up to three weapons that can be wielded by either arm or both arms simultaneously for a variety of combinations. Find the best mix for each situation to defeat your enemies and shoot/slash your way to the high score. Only the best pilots can survive here. Do you have what it takes?

Play Both Sides of the War

Contains the complete saga. Choose either side—the Stranian or Vower armed forces. Battle through the frontlines from your perspective in two totally unique set of stages showing the war from each side!

Master Your Weaponry

Use 11 different weapons in different tactical situations and level them up to blow through the enemy line. Choose wisely!

Four Difficulty Modes

Normal / Hard / Expert / Hell. Rebalanced by G.rev for players of all skill levels. Now, anyone can play through the whole story even on Normal mode. For those who dare, the newly added Hell mode will challenge the best pilots.

Two Soundtracks

Original / Arranged. Master composer, Keishi Yonao, returns with The Force Signals, a completely new arranged soundtrack covering both the Stranian and Vower stages.

Two Frames Input Lag Response

More than twice as fast as the original game! Maximum Performance! Play like you’re meant to. Never lose a life again.

===Producer's comment===

