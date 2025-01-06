Xbox Rewards Adds Game Pass Quests on PC - News

Microsoft has announced new features are coming to Xbox Rewards for PC players on January 7.

Game Pass Quests are coming to PC players, which was previously exclusive to Game Pass Ultimate members. The Quests adds new ways to earn Microsoft Rewards.

Read details below:

Game Pass Quests Arrive on Your PC

Previously exclusive to Game Pass Ultimate members, Quests unlock opportunities to earn even more Rewards with Xbox. Starting to roll out on January 7, Quests are also available for PC Game Pass members. Now you have more ways to earn Rewards points on PC in addition to console and mobile. The new Game Pass Quests will also launch in Japan, bringing the region the full Rewards with Xbox experience.

If you’re an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or PC Game Pass member 18 years or older, starting to earn is simple:

Explore the new Quests by navigating to your Xbox profile and accessing the Rewards Hub, which is available across console, the Xbox app on mobile, and the Xbox app on Windows PC.

Earn points by playing your favorite games with Game Pass.

Claim your points on the Rewards Hub.

Once you’ve earned enough, redeem your points for Xbox gift cards to use for games, in-game content, donations to your favorite causes, and more.

As part of these changes, minimum playtime is required to earn points through gameplay. For now, Quests are only available for titles in the Game Pass catalog, and this does not include PC games that require third party launchers or are played on Battle.net. Check Xbox.com/Rewards for more details.

Download the Xbox app on mobile and the Xbox app on Windows PC to start earning more today.

New Game Pass Quests Available

We have reimagined Game Pass Quests, making them easier to use, and more fun to play – we’ve made it possible to earn even more points, simply by playing games you love and discovering your next favorite games. Quests offer daily, weekly, and monthly opportunities to add to your Rewards, and we’ve also brought back a player favorite: weekly streaks.

Here’s how Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass members can now earn points (and remember, Rewards offers may vary by region and may change over time. Check terms and conditions here):

Daily Play – Earn 10 points a day by playing any game from the Game Pass catalog for at least 15 minutes.

Weekly Streaks – Play for at least five days a week to complete your streak. The more days you play, the more points you earn. Now comes the challenge: maintain your streak week over week to unlock bigger point multipliers. A 2-week streak will earn 2x the base streak points, a 3-week streak will earn 3x the base streak points, and anything beyond a 4-week streak will earn 4x the base streak points.

Monthly 4-Pack – Explore the Game Pass catalog by playing four different games (for at least 15 minutes each) every month.

Monthly 8-Pack – Push your gaming further and play eight different games (for at least 15 minutes each) every calendar month. Don’t worry, the 4 games from your 4-Pack count towards the 8-Pack, too.

New Ways to Earn Rewards for All

Beyond changes to the exclusive Quests for Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass members, we’re also bringing new ways to earn points for all players. Starting January 7, 2025, all Rewards members 18 years and older will be able to access the new PC Weekly Bonus, awarding them 150 points when playing (for at least 15 minutes) for 5 days or more.

With this update, we’re also rebalancing points from the current Console Weekly Bonus to 150 points and the Daily PC Play to 10 points.

Play and Earn Update

We are constantly evaluating the Xbox platform to ensure our continued commitment to foster positive, age-appropriate gaming experiences for our players to enjoy. Starting today, earning Rewards points via gameplay will only be available to Xbox players 18 years and older. With these changes, the Rewards Hub used for tracking and earning points on Xbox console, the Xbox app for Windows PC, and the Xbox app for mobile will no longer be available to players under 18 years old.

This update will not impact existing Rewards and points previously earned by players, and going forward players under 18 will still be able to earn Microsoft Rewards points via parentally approved purchases of eligible items on the Microsoft Store, eligible searches on Microsoft Bing and other non-gameplay activities, such as completing the Microsoft Rewards Daily Set. They can continue to track and redeem their available Microsoft Rewards at Rewards.Microsoft.com.

We can’t wait to see all the great Rewards you’ll redeem, simply by playing with Xbox. You’re already playing, so now start earning!

