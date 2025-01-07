Best Adventure Game of 2024 - Article

posted 8 hours ago

The next leg in our Game of the Year journey is an interesting one. While not as prominent a role as it once was, there's a curious elasticity to the adventure genre's definition that occasionally leads to breakout successes. Point 'n clicks have less pull today, but previous winners like 2023's DREDGE and 2022's Stray incorporate little nuances that've garnered extra interest outside of this modest adventure game enthusiast clique. The genre's inherent flexibility also tends to result in more eclectic options – be it in mechanics, aesthetics, and/or tone. If 2024's Best Shooter list had a theme towards consistency, 2024's Best Adventure Game finalists are the inverse.

Moreso than variety in protagonists, gameplay, and more, our top four also make site history in representing four different countries: USA, China, Poland, and Japan. From taking control of a cat in a big city to a smoking gumshoe solving a conspiracy in 24th-century New York City, few other genres can surprise you like this. Without further ado, let's look at our finalists.

The Shortlist:

Nobody Wants to Die

Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club

Infinity Nikki

Little Kitty, Big City

The Runner-Up:

Infinity Nikki

While I'm typically remiss to designate titles as either "girl games" or "boy games," Infinity Nikki having dress-up duels based on various aesthetic factors is an easy exception. It's especially weird because such a genre jump away from Genshin Impact doesn't often stick the landing; and yet, Papergames landed on a core concept that's ceaselessly enjoyable. That sincerity within its design is what makes Infinity Nikki such a surprise hit.

The Winner:

Nobody Wants to Die

For the third year in a row, VGChartz's Best Adventure Game winner goes to a new game from a freshman developer. Critical Hit Games certainly spared no expense in netting the gold either. Although there are other 2024 blockbusters with impressive visuals, many of Nobody's exterior vistas rank among the most stunning – both in technical complexity and in aesthetic. But perhaps its most underappreciated quality is how its world-building informs both story and gameplay in subtle ways. While not the most mechanically-taxing narrative adventure, that fusion of detective work with a classic sci-fi narrative makes it our favorite.

