Primal Carnage: Evolution Releases in 2025 for PS4 - News

Circle 5 Publishing and developer Circle 5 Studios announced dinosaur first-person shooter, Primal Carnage: Evolution, will launch for the PlayStation 4 in 2025.

Take control of the deadliest creatures in prehistory, or become an elite mercenary here to send these dinos back to the Cretaceous!

The stage is set for the ultimate battle, choose your side…

Primal Carnage: Evolution builds on the bones of what came before, taking dinosaur versus human combat to the next level. Featuring an expanded roster of prehistoric playables, evolved gameplay, and a wealth of brand new content to sink your teeth into.

Both humans and dinos have a wide range of customization, from diverse loadouts for your mercenary, to hundreds of different looks for each playable dinosaur class!

Enjoy enhanced graphics with remastered textures and lighting at up to 60 frames per second, with increased resolution on PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 5.

Think fast, or you’re extinct!

