New Nintendo Patent Describes DLSS Style AI Upscaling - News

A patent filed by Nintendo in July 2023 and published this week seemed to suggest the Nintendo Switch 2 will use a DLSS (deep learning super sampling) style AI upscaling to improve the output resolution of games.

Journalist Laura Kate Dale on Bluesky suggests "one example use case given is explicitly to reduce overall game sizes, to fit a modern game onto 'smaller capacity physical media', e.g. Switch carts, which get exponentially more expensive for larger cart capacities.

"The example given is that a game with native 4K textures might need a 60GB download, but a 1080 native version might only need 20GB (which would allow it to fit on a 32GB Switch Cart, the current max size Nintendo produces for Switch 1). The idea being to do a 4X upscale on the device in realtime.

"Also of note, all examples given in the patent talk about speeds and accuracy of either 540p to 1080p or 1080p to 4K upscales."

Nintendo will be unveiling the successor to the Nintendo Switch before the end of March and it will be backwards compatible with the original Switch.

