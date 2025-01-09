Best Simulation Game of 2024 - Article

/ 261 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Launch troubles and a mixed reception for what would ordinarily be heavy favourites in the Best Simulation Game category left an opening for some cult hits in 2024, but would any of them ultimately be able to cause an upset? Representing the former category we have the sequel to Planet Coaster, The first title had finally done the rollercoaster sim sub-genre justice following over a decade of RollerCoaster Tycoon decline, but the sequel came very close to going off the rails. The Microsoft Flight Simulator series similarly took some flak; the 2020 title had been a runaway hit, but this year's entry felt incomplete to many. And so there was an opening for rivals. The two that survived the cull were: Satisfactory, an addictive and highly successful factory sim that finally left Early Access in 2024; and Natsu-Mon: 20th Century Summer Kid, the only life sim to make the cut this year, but it's one filled with heart-warming charm.

The Shortlist:



Satisfactory

Natsu-Mon: 20th Century Summer Kid

Planet Coaster 2

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

The Runner-Up:

Natsu-Mon: 20th Century Summer Kid

If you haven't heard of this game before then it might be time to put it on your radar. 20th Century Summer Kid follows fourth-grader Satoru as he whiles away the summer vacation in rural Japan, exploring the countryside, interacting with residents, and taking part in dozens of different activities. It's also a deeply affecting game, with beautiful storytelling and a superb sense of discovery. As our own Evan Norris put it in his review, "this is the kind of video game experience that wraps its arms around you and refuses to let go... never before in my gaming career have I wanted less to finish a game. I hoped my summer in Yomogi would last forever".

The Winner:



Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

2020's Microsoft Flight Simulator was a slam dunk, receiving near universal praise. That, unfortunately, wasn't the case at launch for this year's entry, which experienced a fair amount of turbulence; there were widespread reports of performance issues, bugs, and a general sense that the game was incomplete. The good news? Asobo's regular patches since launch have started to address many of those issues, the flight simulation aspect remains completely unmatched, the level of detail is astounding, and the visuals are stunning. Once it gains enough altitude, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 looks set to be the ultimate flight sim.

More Articles