An even mix of established IPs and experimental new releases made our shortlist for Best Racing Game this year. The former is represented firstly by Codemasters' long-running series that shadows the F1 season, and secondly by Milestone's slightly more niche MotoGP that does the same thing for motorcycle racing. The latter are represented by slightly more zany titles that take inspiration from two incredibly popular games from other developers: Turbo Golf Racing, which combines elements from Rocket League and golf; and Nightmare Kart, which is a fan-made love letter to Bloodborne and retro karting games. But which will come out on top: a meme dream team or a sturdy workhorse?

The Shortlist:



MotoGP 24

F1 24

Nightmare Kart

Turbo Golf Racing

The Runner-Up:

Nightmare Kart

Whether it's for the memes, eternal desperation for a Bloodborne remaster/remake/sequel, or just because the game is good old-fashioned fun, Nightmare Kart is our runner-up for Best Racing Game of 2024. The Bloodborne-inspired fan game Nightmare Kart treads a fine line between homage and copyright infringement, as players race through a PS1 style Gothic world in kart genre style, but with a few added gameplay twists to make it much bloodier and a little bit more intricate. Sadly, for the time being at least, this free-to-play kart racer remains the closest thing to Bloodborne on PC.

The Winner:



F1 24

Solid reliability won out in the end. F1 2024 marks the 16th yearly release in a row for Codemasters' F1 series, buttressed by the real-life sport's growing popularity in that same timeframe. Despite largely being limited in terms of tracks and cars by the F1 season, Codemasters has nonetheless managed to deliver a great racing experience year after year, making continual refinements to the visuals, gameplay, and features, as well as introducing brand new modes & scenarios, all of which keep fans coming back for more.

