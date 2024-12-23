EA Turned Down Dead Space 4 Proposal from Glen Schofield - News

Dead Space series creator Glen Schofield, creative director Bret Robbins, and animation director Christopher Stone in an interview with Dan Allen Gaming on YouTube revealed they approached Electronic Arts to develop Dead Space 4, however, the publisher rejected the offer.

We tried actually, you know, the three of us yeah, we tried Dead Space 4," said Schofield (via VideoGamesChronicle).

Stone added, "All three of us sat there and wanted to do it."

Schofield said the discussions took play earlier this year and EA told them they were not interested.

"Well we didn’t go too deep, they just said no, we’re not interested right now, we appreciate it, blah blah blah, and you know, we know who to talk to, so we didn’t go take it any further, and we respected their opinion you know, they know their numbers and what they have to ship and all that," said Schofield.

Stone added, "The industry is in a weird place right now. People are really hesitant to take chances on things, so you’ve got to you know, take it with a grain of salt, who knows, maybe one day, I think we’d all love to do it."

"Yeah, we’ve got some ideas," Schofield stated.

A remake of the original Dead Space released in January 2023. It was developed by Motive Studio and published by Electronic Arts.

