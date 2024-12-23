Sega Has No Plans for More Mini Consoles - News

Sega America and Europe CEO Shuji Utsumi in an interview with The Guardian was asked about the company possibly releasing new mini consoles based on the Saturn or Dreamcast.

"I’m not going for the Mini direction. It’s not me. I want to embrace modern gamers," said Utsumi.

Utsumi added, "We are not a retro company. We really appreciate our legacy, we value it, but at the same time, we want to deliver something new – otherwise we’ll become history. That’s not what we’re aiming for."

Sega has released five mini consoles and the most recent one, The Genesis Mini 2, released in 2022.

