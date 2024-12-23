Palworld Feybreak Update Out Now - News

/ 59 Views

by, posted 12 minutes ago

Developer Pocketpair announced the Feybreak update for Palworld is now available.

The update adds a new island, a new weapon, new resources, new mechanics, Predator Pals, new NPCs, new items, and more.

View a gameplay trailer of the update below:

Read the patch notes below:

New Content

Meowmeow from Terraria!

Meowmeow, the first “bullet-firing melee weapon” in Palworld, has been added. This is only a small taste of the Palworld x Terraria collab, and in 2025, even more collaboration content will be released! Enjoy taking a step towards a new adventure alongside the sound of cat meowing!

New Island: Feybreak

A new island, Feybreak, has appeared! A mysterious island with many challenges, glowing sand and many new Pals!

Conquer the Feybreak Warriors, a new faction that dominates the island with the power of their missile battery camp!

New Resources: Chromite and Hexolite Quartz!

Chromite is buried underground and can only be found by using Pals or items that can detect metal.

Hexolite Quartz is a rare ore that only exists on Feybreak.

New Mechanic: Expeditions!

Obtain supplies by sending Pals out on expeditions at the Pal Expedition Station!

New Mechanic: Research!

By conducting research at the Pal Labor Research Laboratory, you can unlock permanent passives and rewards that increase the productivity of your base!

*Some existing buildings that increase work speed will now be unlocked as research rewards.

Predator Pals

Vicious Predator Pals will now appear throughout the world. These Pals are extremely difficult to defeat but those strong enough to take them down will earn rare resources in return for their bravery!

New “Bounty” NPCs

Dangerous criminals have appeared all over the Palpagos Islands. Bring these crooks to justice and cash in the country for rewards.

New Strongholds and Stronghold Boss: The Attack Chopper

A large and very difficult “Platform Oil Rig” has appeared! Great riches, important supplies and more are stored here. A powerful Attack Chopper guards this rig from any intruders!

A smaller oil rig, the “Barge Oil Rig” has been added for beginners.

Player level cap raised to 60! New technologies and more await!

New Raid: Xenolord!

Defeat the dark mechanical dragon that controls the Xeno army!

Sphere Modules

You can now attach modules to spheres to significantly change their trajectory, such as curving it, which in turn increases the capture rate!

New Items

Metal Detector – Find chromite buried underground on Feybreak.

Pouches – Increases your inventory size!

Double Jump Boots – Stylish and practical, time to double jump!

Air Dash Boots, – Allows the player to dash while in the air.

Revival Potion – Bring your Pals back to life.

New cooking recipes have been added.

Hardcore Mode!

The ultimate challenge. Player and Pal death is permanent.

Can be enabled in the world settings.

Random Pal Mode!

Turn on Random Pal Mode in world settings to randomize Pal spawns!

Randomize by Region – Randomize Pal spawns while maintaining a certain regional range.

Completely Random – All Pal spawns in all regions will be completely randomized! It could be a bit chaotic…

New Area Discovery Bonus!

Players will earn experience points when they discover a location for the first time.

Many New Weapons!

Makeshift SMG

Makeshift Assault Rifle

Makeshift Shotgun

Old Revolver

SMG

Semi-Auto Rifle

Semi-Auto Shotgun

Laser Gatling Gun

Plasma Cannon

Compound Bow

Advanced Bow

Katana

Beam Sword

Dark Grenade

Dragon Grenade

Ground Grenade

Grass Grenade

Water Grenade

New Buildings

Large-Scale Electric Egg Incubator – Hatch up to 10 eggs at the same time.

Guild Chest – Items placed in a guild chest are shared among all guild chests.

Item Retrieval Machine – Search for and take any item from any chest within your base!

Retrieval Machine – Search for and take any item from any chest within your base! Medicine Rack – Pals will take medicine stored to treat their illnesses and injuries.

Flea Market – Sell Pals and items to other players!

Large-Scale Stone Oven and Gigantic Furnace – Multiple Pals can work together to cook and refine at higher speeds!

Skillfruit Orchard – Plant and grow skill fruits!

Gold Coin Assembly Line – Illegally produced coins, now made at home!

Ladders – Players can go up and down without needing to build stairs!

Pure Quartz Mine – Mine an infinite amount in the comfort of your base.

Accumulator – By storing extra electricity, you can keep your facilities running at night while your Pals sleep.

Elemental Treasure Chests

Rare treasure chests that can only be unlocked by Pals of specific elements have appeared!

Player

Players can now sit on chairs!

You can now obtain Successful Bounty Tokens by defeating field bosses. These tokens provide permanent passives to the player.

Successful Bounty Tokens by defeating field bosses. These tokens provide permanent passives to the player. Player climbing speed has been increased.

Increased the maximum amount of power that can be enhanced by Lifmunk Effigies from 12 to 14.

Implemented “Sphere Critical” hits! Throwing a sphere at a Pal’s weak spot (the same weak spot as when attacking a Pal) will temporarily increase the capture rate!

Experience points gained from crafting and building have been increased. You now also gain experience points for Pals crafting and building even when you aren’t at your base!

points gained from crafting and building have been increased. You now also gain experience points for Pals crafting and building even when you aren’t at your base! Improved player animations.

Players will now be invincible for a few seconds after teleporting or entering/exiting dungeons.

When mounted, Pals now cancel any active skills that are in effect, allowing it to move immediately.

Base Related

A function to replace foundation structures and defensive walls without destroying them has been implemented. Walls already built can be upgraded.

New foundation structures, “Japanese Style” have been implemented! You can recreate Sakurajima’s Japanese-style architecture at your base. Sliding doors have also been implemented.

The maximum base level has been increased to 30.

Pal transportation work has been improved while the player is not in the base.

In Single-Player and COOP modes you can build much more freely around the world, except in some dungeons.

The Pal working state set in the monitoring stand is now saved.

Pals

Christmas Skins!

Six Christmas skins have been added for all players! (You must own the Pal to equip the skin.)

Pudding à la Gumoss

Party Night Depresso

Night Depresso Winter Style Chillet

Winter Style Chillet Ignis

Royal Frostallion

White Shadowbeak

Redistributing Limited-Time skins to all players!

(You must own the Pal to equip the skin.)

Gold Relaxaurus

Sailor Quivern

Summer Chillet

New Unique Skills

Vanwyrm – Flame Breath

Vanwyrm Cryst – Tempest Blizzard

Blizzard Astegon – Firefist Breathstorm

Maraith – Spirit Dash

Verdash – Spinning Roundhouse

Univolt – Lightning Gale

Blazehowl – Volcanic Fang

Ragnahawk – Rush Beak

Beegarde – Needle Spear

Beakon – Lightning Dive

Rayhound – Beckon Lightning

Jormuntide – Slither Slam

Jormuntide Ignis – Magma Serpent

Cryolinx – Blizzard Claw

Wumpo – Snow Bowling

Wumpo Botan – Lawn Bowling

New Ground Skill

Stone Beat

New Dark Skill

Poison Shower

New Dragon Skill

Charge Cannon

New Tier of Passive Skills

An even higher tier of passives, “rainbow passive skill” has been added! Breed the ultimate Pal!

“Swift” has been promoted to a rainbow passive skill, and the chance of obtaining it has decreased.

Work Suitability Enhancement Books!

By using various technique books, you can permanently increase Pal’s work suitability.

The limit on strengthening Pals with souls has been lifted! It’s now possible to further develop your Pals.

If a summoned Pal has three moves that are all on cooldown, it will use the most basic move of its element.

Enemy Pals will now use every move they know at that level.

Alpha Pal eggs are no longer all huge but are now each the appropriate size.

User Interface

Added a filter function to the Technology screen.

You can now add Pals to your favourites with a single button in the Pal Box UI.

Improved Pal Box sorting function, making it easier to find the Pal you’re looking for.

You can now change the font size in the options settings.

The player’s main HUD no longer becomes hidden over time. (You can revert this setting in the options.)

Mouse and Keyboard You can now close any window with the Tab key. The right Shift key and right Ctrl key can now be registered in the key configuration.

Controller Pad Fixed an issue where the player would continue walking if the UI was opened while moving. Changed the cutscene skip button on controller to Y.



Crime

The charges have been expanded. Serious crimes, such as “Obstructing Public Officials” will increase the player’s criminal level even more.

Dedicated Servers

You can now set “Maximum number of buildings per base” in the world settings.

This allows server administrators to make adjustments to stabilize server performance and maintain a comfortable playing environment.

Balance Adjustment

The weight multiplier for all items can now be changed in world settings.

Technology unlock levels have been adjusted.

The selling prices of some Pals have been adjusted.

Merchant stock and prices have been adjusted.

The crafting recipes for some ammunition have been adjusted.

Boss enemies are now immune to stuns and will now become staggered when their stun accumulation value reaches 100.

Some technologies can now be unlocked by defeating tower bosses.

Adjusted the work suitability of some Pals: Blazamut Ryu – Kindling 3 → 4 Selyne – Handiwork 3 → 4 Knocklem – Mining 3 → 4 Cryolinx – Added Transporting

Legendary Pals are now level 60, and they can learn more powerful skills.

The recovery amount of Felbat and Lovander’s partner skills has been increased from 6% to 10%.

Bug Fixes

Improved base pals so they don’t get stuck as often.

Reduced the issue of players falling under the ground after fast travel.

Improved enemy pathing so they don’t get stuck in walls as often.

Improved the raid algorithm and pathing to ensure that raids reach bases much more often.

Many many many other minor bug fixes.

Other

New NPCs have been added to various locations.

Added the “Free Pal Alliance Judicator” to the Free Pal Alliance. He will now appear at their camps.

Slowed down the work speed animation of base Pals with work speed buffs. (This is a measure to prevent the processing load from increasing too much when the effect is played at high speed. This change does not affect actual work speed.)

Soundtrack

Three new songs have been added to the soundtrack. If you have already purchased the game, please update the soundtrack.

Please note that the soundtrack update may be delayed by about a day.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles