Rumor: The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remake to be Revealed in January 2025

posted 5 hours ago

A new rumor has surfaced claiming the remake of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion will be revealed in January 2025, according to leaker Extas1s and spotted by Insider Gaming.

The remake will reportedly be announced at the next Xbox Developer Direct, which has been held in January for the last couple of years. The leaker also claims the game could be released sometime in 2025.

Previous rumors have claimed The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remake is being built using Unreal Engine 5 and is in development at Virtuos.

A leaked document did reveal a remake or remaster The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion was expected to release in fiscal year 2022, but that ended up not happening. Multiple games that were in the leaked document did end up releasing a year or two later than the date given in said document.

Xbox and Bethesda have yet to say anything publishing about the possible remake or remaster of the game.

