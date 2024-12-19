The King of Fighters XIII: Global Match Headed to PC on February 20, 2025 - News

posted 7 hours ago

Publisher SNK and developer Safari Games announced The King of Fighters XIII: Global Match will launch for PC via Steam on February 20, 2025.

The game is currently available for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

Read details on the game below:

This enhanced version comes with rollback netcode for exhilarating online play, as well as brand-new online lobbies that allow you to join/spectate matches with multiple players at once.

Also features a packed roster of 36 playable characters, including NESTS Style Kyo, Classic Iori, and Mr. Karate!

The King of Fighters‘ greatest-ever 2D graphics come to life as you face off against players online and around the world!

Three-on-Three Team Battle

Choose a default team of three characters or make your own team by picking up three characters of your choice, and fight against teams until victory! Develop your own team strategy by choosing the best characters for you!

Story

In this mode, you will experience a variety of background stories not touched upon in the game’s original Arcade Version. Discover the truth about The King of Fighters‘ “Ash Saga” and its secrets through the eyes of the main character, Ash Crimson, and other characters who were not directly participating in the tournament. Your decisions and battle results may lead you to discovering new story elements; try out all the different options and every scene!

Network

The King of Fighters XIII Steam Edition now features vastly improved netcode that will provide you with the most comfortable online experience yet! The new netcode features improved communication speeds between you and your opponent, and also tailors your online experience according to your PC environment! The King of Fighters XIII Steam Edition features three different types of Online Versus Matches, allowing players to challenge other rivals worldwide in endless and intense battles:

Ranked Match – fight under specified regulations, and your results will be reflected in the rankings.

– fight under specified regulations, and your results will be reflected in the rankings. Player Match – playing in this mode will not affect your results. You can fight against others casually.

– playing in this mode will not affect your results. You can fight against others casually. Friend Match – invite online players and challenge them through this mode for heated competition!

Mission

Tackle three different kinds of missions in this mode, and improve your skills!

Time Attack – Defeat all CPU opponents in the shortest time you can.

– Defeat all CPU opponents in the shortest time you can. Survival – Select a character and fight your way through as many CPU opponents as you can.

– Select a character and fight your way through as many CPU opponents as you can. Trial – In this mode, each character has 10 tasks, which mainly focus on combos. By the time you complete all 10 tasks, you will have mastered some combos for that character.

Tutorial

Rose Bernstein, hostess of the tournament, will teach you the basic techniques as well as explain the gauges and their uses. First time The King of Fighters players should start here to get used to the game.

Customize

This mode allows you to edit your online profile and change character color palette. You can create a team to use online, add icons collected while playing, or enter a preset message that you want to use in your profile. For each character, you can make up to five custom color patterns. Show off your personality on the worldwide stage!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

