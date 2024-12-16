Bendy: Lone Wolf Announced for All Major Platforms - News

Joey Drew Studios has announced Bendy: Lone Wolf for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, iOS, and Android. It will launch in 2025.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Bendy: Lone Wolf will tests your ability to survive against ever increasing odds. Monsters and obstacles emerge from every direction as you journey into the rubberhose halls of the world’s most evil animation studio. Every day is a challenge.

Twisted Halls

Become Boris as he ventures deep into the endlessly generated corridors of Joey Drew Studios and beyond in search of supplies, weapons, and the dark truths that await him. The secrets of the machine are hiding around every corner.

Monster Mayhem

The cartoon creeps of the Dark Puddles are unleashed to stop Boris in his horrific quest. Battle them back with well-timed attacks and the clever use of dangerous traps. Smash them back into the shadows before they drag Boris away.

Inky Scares

The Ink Demon stalks Boris at every turn. Nowhere is safe from his reach. Run and hide in this pulse-pounding game of cat and mouse. Stay out of sight when your hear the beating of his ink heart.

