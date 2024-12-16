Stellar Blade Holiday-Themed Update Releases Tomorrow, December 17 - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer SHIFT UP have announced the free Holiday-themed update for Stellar Blade will release tomorrow, December 17.

Read details on the update below:

Holiday scenery in Xion

A colorful Christmas tree brightens Xion, transforming the once cold city square into a cozy, festive space with warm lights and decorations. The Last Gulp, where Xion’s citizens gather after peace is restored, is also decorated for the holidays.

In the camp, the seasonal BGM ‘Dawn (Winter)’ and ‘Take me away’ create a relaxing atmosphere. These romantic tunes will enhance your holiday relaxation by melting away battle tension.

A surprise gift from Santa

A new mini-game has arrived in Xion, offering a break from survival struggles. Enjoy the gameplay and earn rewards upon completion.

The Santa Dress for Eve is designed as an adorable and festive appearance. The I’m No Santa costume for Adam has a humorous twist. Complete the look with the Santa Girl hairstyle and personalize it with accessories such as Snow Crystal Glasses, Wreath Earrings, and Sleigh Ear Cuffs.

The newly added Rudolph Pack cosmetic for the Drone is an endearing item reimagining Rudolph leading Santa’s sleigh. With a red nose and cute horns, this Drone is sure to brighten up your holiday.

Set the season as you please

On/Off feature has been newly added for the seasonal events and NieR:Automata DLC content. You can now enjoy the game whenever and however you want.

Always with a heart full of gratitude

Create unforgettable memories with these gifts prepared in Stellar Blade this cold winter. The dev team put extra touch to this update to deliver a joyful holiday to all. May the streets of Xion that were once cold, and empty be filled with the wonders of the season.

