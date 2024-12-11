Neon Abyss 2 Announced for PC - News

/ 343 Views

posted 6 hours ago

Developer Veewo Games has announced cybermyth roguelike game, Neon Abyss 2, for PC via Steam. It will launch in Early Access in 2025.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Dive deeper into the chaotic, beautifully pixelated Abyss with Neon Abyss 2! The action is faster, the stakes are higher, and the possibilities are endless in this cybermyth roguelike. With explosive run-and-gun gameplay, diverse combat styles, and unlimited item synergies, Neon Abyss 2 delivers a dramatic, thrill-packed experience every time you enter.

Unimaginable Weaponry: Revolutionary Weapon System

What’s your combat style? Smash enemies up close with a bat or saber, unleash attacks with deadly plants, or command fierce dragon-like creatures to fight for you—the choice is yours! With limitless options and imaginative weapons, every run lets you experiment with unique, wild ways to conquer the Abyss.

Unlimited Item Synergies: Even More Monstrous!

Random item drops in the Abyss grant you powers that combine in surprising and powerful ways. Stack as many as you can to create wild, unstoppable synergies that make every run feel unique. Show the Abyss who’s really in charge—there’s no limit to how many items you can wield!

Hatch Them All! Hatchmon! I Choose Your!

Your favorite Abyss companions, now in even brighter colors! Hatch and collect these cute creatures, then evolve them into powerful and unique allies to spice up your runs. With a variety of Hatchmon to discover, each run brings new possibilities!

The Power of Faith: Turn the Tides!

Introducing the all-new Faith System, designed to turn the tides when the Abyss gets unreasonable. How will you wield this power? Spend it in a shop stocked with powerful items, recruit more Hatchmon to fight by your side, or…risk it all in a game of chance? Either way, we have faith in you!

…And More! Discover As You Explore

Uncover a host of new features and surprises in this dynamic second installment. From new enemies and powerful gods to updated loot and hidden secrets, there’s always something fresh to find. The Abyss awaits—dive deeper and uncover secrets you may not face alone!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

