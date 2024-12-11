Astro Bot Winter Wonder Update Releases December 12 - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Team Asobi announced the free Winter Wonder update for Astro Bot will release tomorrow, December 12 at 6:00 pm PT / 9:00 pm ET.

The update adds a new level with new special bots to rescue. Players will need to have completed the game in order to play the new level.

"You will need to have completed the game for this special update to appear,' said Team Asobi studio director Nicolas Douce. "Since we want it to remain a little surprise, we will not say too much, but you should expect a fun-filled level with shiny presents, a good dose of jingle bells, and brand-new special bots to add to your crew!

"This winter update was made with every user in mind, meaning it is a celebration enjoyable for children and adults alike. So, no hair-pulling challenge this time! :) We had a lot of fun making this special present for you all, and we hope you enjoy it very much, too.

"That’s all from us. This year has been a very special journey for us at Team Asobi, and we thank you for joining us. Until next time, we wish you a very relaxing and restful end of the year, full of gaming of course, but above all, full of good health and happiness all around."

Astro Bot is available for the PlayStation 5.

