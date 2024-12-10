2D Craftervania Game Kentum Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

Tlon Industries has announced 2D craftervania adventure game, Kentum, for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2025.

View the world premiere trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

After a record breaking nap spanning several millennia, Kent finds himself in the year 10.000 with nothing but a stick and a very matter-of-fact robot companion. Tired, hungry and still employed he will need to explore the unknown in order to craft the machines that will turn his broken space module into a self-sufficient base of operations. And maybe kickstart civilization again, if he has the time.

Explore, Scan, and Catalogue

Discover the wonders and the oddities of a vast, ever-changing world filled to the brim with quirky fauna, flora and climate events. Classify every animal, plant and mineral in order to help you survive the passing of seasons. Knowledge is your greatest weapon. But don’t try to use knowledge against certain animals, you WILL get eaten.

Craft It to the Limit

Use every material at your disposal in order to build your base. Start small by turning bone and wood into coal, machine scraps into sheets of metal and slowly but surely grow your base into a full blown resource generating machine that can rival any factory in the world.

Survive… or Not! You’ll Be Cloned Anwyays

Even though Kent will be revived endless times, that does not change the fact that dying is a major drag. In order to not bite the dust constantly he will need to gather and hunt for food, find new recipes and polish his cooking skills. Build your own farms and vivariums to create a steady source of nourishment.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

