Nintendo Plans to Continue to Support Switch 1 - News

Nintendo of America president Doug Bowser in an interview with The Washington Post stated Nintendo will continue to support the Switch 1 even after the release of the Nintendo Switch 2 in a couple of months.

"What I would say is that we’ll continue to observe consumers and how they engage and enter into the platform at various levels to try to really understand what the future may look like," said Bowser.

"Here's the other point. We have an install base of 150 million plus units [for the Switch 1]. We'll probably announce more on May 8, when we have our next earnings call. We want to keep those players engaged. Not all of them may be ready to jump to Switch 2."

Bowser added, "Hopefully with time and with the right games, it'll be compelling for them to want to come on to Nintendo Switch 2. We know there’s a group of consumers that will be absolutely ready on day one to come on to the platform."

Nintendo plans to release two versions of Pokémon Legends Z-A and Metroid Prime 4: Beyond later this year for the Switch 1 and Switch 2.

The Nintendo Switch 2 will launch for $449.99 USD, while a Mario Kart World Bundle will also be available for $499.99 USD.

