Narrative-Driven Adventure Game Capy Castaway Announced for Consoles and PC

Publisher Kitten Cup Studio and developer Big Blue Sky Games have announced narrative-driven adventure game, Capy Castaway, for consoles and PC via Steam.

View the announcement teaser trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Spirited Away meets Untitled Goose Game in this charming narrative-driven adventure about a small capybara and their crow companion navigating an unfamiliar island.

Capy Castaway will throw you into a whimsical adventure with a curious capybara and a clever crow as they set off to find their way home! Sniff, dig, and explore a vibrant world brimming with wonder, challenges, and heartwarming friendships at every turn.

Washed ashore on a mysterious island after their zoo enclosure is flooded, a capybara pup becomes friends with a bold crow to solve an unfolding mystery.

Unbeknownst to them, the flood waters brought in more than just Capy and threatens to disrupt the delicate balance between the natural and spiritual worlds. They must work together using their collective skills to solve puzzles, help others, and find their way home, all while discovering what exactly home is to them.

Meeting old and new friends, this narrative-driven adventure is sure to bring cozy vibes and nostalgia as the two young adventurers navigate a world inspired by Toronto, but with a fantastical twist.

Characters

Capy

Capy is a silent, impressionable but friendly capybara pup who is trying to find their way home. Curious in nature, Capy can explore by digging, pushing, and sniffing out secrets.

Crow

Crow is a resourceful fledgling with a loud mouth, a sharp eye, and a few secrets of their own. They’re 90 percent beak and 10 percent shriek. Beyond acting as Capy’s voice, Crow can grab far-away objects and carry Capy over short distances.

