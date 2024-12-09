The Talos Principle: Reawakened Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher Devolver Digital and developer Croteam have announced The Talos Principle: Reawakened for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch in 2025.

The Talos Principle: Reawakened is a "radically overhauled reawakening" of the first-person puzzle game, The Talos Principle.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Step back into a world of thought-provoking puzzles, philosophical intrigue, and breathtaking visuals with The Talos Principle: Reawakened. This definitive edition revisits the groundbreaking narrative of The Talos Principle, immersing players in an expanded and remastered journey through the world of the Simulation.

The Talos Principle: Reawakened introduces new content, enhanced gameplay, and a gorgeously upgraded presentation. Relive the critically acclaimed expansion Road to Gehenna and dive into an all-new chapter, In the Beginning. Discover the story of Alexandra Drennan as she faces profound existential questions while orchestrating the Simulation’s first critical test, challenging players to think deeply about the human condition.

Unparalleled Visuals and Quality-of-Life Improvements

Rebuilt with Unreal Engine 5, the Simulation world you remember is now more immersive and detailed than ever before. Enhanced lighting, textures, and environmental design breathe new life into every corner of the game, alongside modernized quality-of-life updates that maintain the vision of the original classic.

Expanded Content with a Bold New Chapter

Revisit the acclaimed expansion, Road to Gehenna, and experience the thrilling new chapter, In the Beginning. This fresh addition explores the origins of the Simulation and the challenges of its first test, adding new layers to the game’s philosophical and narrative depth.

Innovative Puzzle Editor for the Creative Community

For creators and problem-solvers, The Talos Principle: Reawakened includes a versatile Puzzle Editor. This robust tool empowers the talented modding community to build unique worlds and challenges, fostering creativity and ensuring a thriving future for The Talos Principle.

