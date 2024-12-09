Time-Loop Adventure RPG RE:Choice Announced for PC - News

Developer yukiarrr has announced time-loop adventure RPG, RE:Choice, for PC via Steam. If the developer finds a publisher the game could release on consoles as well.

RE:Choice is a time-loop adventure RPG developed by yukiarrr with external collaborators.

Dive into memories as the protagonist, gifted with the power to explore them. Together with allies, unravel mysteries by uncovering clues hidden within the memories of others.

“I told you, with you, we can start over!”

Choices that weren’t available in the first playthrough become unlocked in the second. A time-loop adventure RPG where the story branches from the very beginning, depending on your decisions.

Story

The protagonist, feared and shunned by others due to their ability to see into people’s memories, lives a life of isolation.

One day, they encounter a mysterious duck with whom they can strangely communicate.

Together, they discover a shared love for a rising streamer idol and bond over their mutual fandom.

However, their peaceful days take a turn when they uncover a shocking revelation: in the future, their favorite idol is destined to disappear under mysterious circumstances.

Events

Investigate events, interact with characters.

Players control the protagonist during the 10 days leading up to the idol’s disappearance.

You can raise your stats, interact with characters, or delve into people’s memories to uncover clues about the case.

Battle

Battle sci-fi beasts to view memories.

To view someone’s memories, you must defeat the sci-fi beasts lurking within their memory world.

Why have these sci-fi beasts suddenly started appearing in memories? What are they, really?

The story slowly unveils the truth behind their existence as it progresses.

Talk

Sometimes negotiation is needed.

Simply viewing memories won’t solve the case.

Using the clues you’ve discovered, you must further investigate the situation and sometimes negotiate with others to uncover the key to resolving the mystery.

