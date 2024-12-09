Muri: WildWoods Announced for PC - News

/ 83 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Developer Speldosa Interactive has announced Muri: WildWoods for PC via Steam.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Even as a small creature, you can make a big difference!

Explore the mysterious creature-filled Wildwoods as a Muri. Find secrets, solve puzzles, befriend creatures, and clean away the corruption. Restore the world’s beauty in this cozy adventure!

Step into the tiny metaphorical shoes of the muri who just arrived on an island to trace the source of corruption. Whilst cleaning your way deeper into the wild nature, your trusty water gun gets stolen by a mischievous heron who then flees into the corrupted Wildwoods ahead of you. Let the adventure begin!

Even as a Small Creature, You Can Make a Big Difference!

Step into the tiny metaphorical shoes of the muri who just arrived on an island to trace the source of corruption. Whilst cleaning your way deeper into the wild nature, your trusty water gun gets stolen by a mischievous heron who then flees into the corrupted Wildwoods ahead of you. Let the adventure begin!

Solve Puzzles With Your Paws or by Cleaning!

Use your water gun and its different modes to clean the environment and its creatures. Solve puzzles by cleaning or by using your paws to progress your way to the cheeky heron and find the source of corruption on the island.

Restore Nature’s Beauty!

Witness the satisfying restoration effects as you clean your way through the corruption and restore Wildwoods back to their former glory!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles