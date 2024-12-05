MainFrames Launches March 6, 2025 for Switch and PC - News

Publisher The Arcade Crew and developer Assoupi announced the platformer, MainFrames, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on March 6, 2025.

Boot up for a byte-sized adventure in MainFrames, a clever and charming platformer that plays out entirely within the windows and desktop of a PC monitor.

Join Floppy, an adventurous program seeking to find their place in the digital world, while cheeky daemons maintain the system’s balance, always managing to stay out of your sight. Navigate a maze of diverse PC frames, meet quirky and colorful characters, and uncover secrets that bring Floppy closer to piecing together their function. Each interaction injects humor and warmth into their journey, making every moment a byte of delight.

In MainFrames, you’ll guide Floppy by rearranging program windows to create new pathways, jumping between frames to navigate the digital world. Every area you explore is rich with distinct visual styles, innovative mechanics, and hidden secrets. Complemented by a micro-chill soundtrack, the game’s charming puzzles and platforming challenges provide a rewarding experience that’s hard to log off from.

MainFrames will keep you logged in for a short and sweet journey, ensuring that you won’t want to press the escape key on this enchanting adventure. Each level is an upgrade you won’t want to miss. Get ready to dive into an unforgettable digital quest.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

