Predator: Hunting Grounds Developer IllFonic Hit With Layoffs

Predator: Hunting Grounds developer IllFonic has announced it has laid off an unspecified number of employees.

"Today we had to accept the harsh reality that the state of the industry has impacted us here at IllFonic," said IllFonic CEO and co-founder Charles Brungardt.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that cuts to our teams had to be made today as we re-aligned to a refined strategy.

There is a lot of talent in this group and if you or your team is hiring, please reach out so people can be connected to open roles."

IllFonic was founded in 2007 and is best known for Friday the 13th: The Game, Predator: Hunting Grounds, and Ghostbusters: Spirits Unleashed.

