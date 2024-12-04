S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl Patch 1.0.3 Fixes Multiple Main and Side Missions - News

Developer GSC Game World has released Patch 1.0.2 for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl.

The update features fixes to main and side missions, controls adjustments, and more.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is available on the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG, and Xbox Game Pass.

To all stalkers who continue to explore the Zone in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl — Patch 1.0.3 is now live on PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG. The update will be arriving soon on Xbox and the Microsoft Store.



This patch addresses crashes, memory leaks, and issues… pic.twitter.com/dVrf59V56S — S.T.A.L.K.E.R. OFFICIAL (@stalker_thegame) December 3, 2024

Read the patch notes below:

Crashes and memory leaks:

Multiple ACCESS_VIOLATION_ERROR fixes.

Multiple LowLevelFatalError crash fixes.

Controls adjustments:

According to your feedback, we adjusted following parameters/values to decrease input lag on keyboard+mouse input:



Mouse Smoothing is disabled by default.

Mouse Acceleration is disabled by default.

Additionally, default values of mouse sensitivity were updated to allow a predictable default experience for our players with new values of two parameters mentioned bellow:



Camera sensitivity: 25%.

Aim sensitivity: 15%.

Main and Side missions:

Fixed issue with Monolithians that were able to chase player outside the X-5 lab during the In Search of Past Glory mission.

that were able to chase player outside during the In Search of Past Glory mission. Fixed an issue where the NPCs Hamster and Ricochet would die after trying to enter a building during the mission On the Edge .

would die after trying to enter a building during the mission . Fixed issue with Bayun cat which could despawn before player loots a collar from it during In the Name of Science mission.

which could despawn before player loots a collar from it during mission. Fixed issue with player potentially locking oneself during Dangerous Liaisons mission.

mission. Fixed issue with Roosevelt becoming hostile upon noticing a player going stealthily through the Commissary during King of the Hill mission.

becoming hostile upon noticing a player during mission. Fixed an issue when Sava despawns in front of the player after the dialog in the bunker during A Heavy Burden mission.

despawns in front of the player after the dialog in the bunker during mission. Fixed issue with NPC's despawning when player successfully finishes Legends of the Zone mission.

AI:

Fixed an issue with mutant bodies stretching after a shot from an automatic weapon.

Fixed an issue that caused NPCs to block the doors during the Back to the Slag Heap mission.

Balance:

Fixed issue with Sidorovich not selling certain ammo types.

Saves:

Fixed issues with missing player saves after a hard reboot of the PC/Xbox.

