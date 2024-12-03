Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PC Specs and Launch Time Revealed - News

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer MachineGames have released the PC specifications for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, as well as revealing the worldwide launch times.

The minimum PC specs will require an Intel Core i7-10700k @3.8 GHz or an AMD Ryzen 5 3600 @ 3.6 Ghz CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTS 2060 Super 8 GB or AND Radeon RX 6600 8 GB or Intel Arc A580 GPU, 16 GB of memory, and 120 GB of storage on an SSD.

Early Access for the game will start on December 5 at 4:00 pm PT / 7:00 pm ET / December 6 at 12:00 am UK. The full release will happen at the same times on December 8 / 9.

The complete PC specs and global launch times are viewable below:

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on December 9, and for the PlayStation 5 in Spring 2025.

