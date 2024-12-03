PlayStation Plus Monthly Games for December 2024 Now Available - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment have released the PlayStation Plus monthly games for December 2024. The games will be available until Monday, January 6, 2025.

The PlayStation Plus monthly games are It Takes Two for the PS5 and PS4, Aliens: Dark Descent for the PS5 and PS4, and Temtem for the PS5.

Read details on the games below:

It Takes Two | PS4, PS5

It Takes Two is a genre-bending platform adventure created purely for co-op. Choose from couch or online co-op with split-screen play, invite a friend to join for free with Friend’s Pass and work together across a huge variety of gleefully disruptive gameplay challenges. Play as the clashing couple Cody and May, two humans turned into dolls by a magic spell. Together, trapped in a fantastical world where the unpredictable hides around every corner, they are reluctantly challenged with saving their fractured relationship. Master unique and connected character abilities in every new level. Help each other across an abundance of unexpected obstacles and laugh-out-loud moments. Kick gangster squirrels’ furry tails, pilot a pair of underpants, DJ a buzzing night club, and bobsleigh through a magical snow globe. Embrace a heartfelt and hilarious story, where narrative and gameplay are interwoven in a uniquely metaphorical experience.

Aliens: Dark Descent | PS4, PS5

Battle to keep your squad alive against the deadliest foe mankind has ever faced. Aliens: Dark Descent is a real-time combat strategy game where you’ll command a squad of hardened colonial marines to stop a terrifying Xenomorph outbreak on Moon Lethe. Lead your soldiers against iconic Xenomorphs, rogue operatives from the insatiable Weyland-Yutani Corporation and a host of horrifying creatures new to the Alien franchise. Infiltrate large open levels and annihilate enemies with your squad, dispatching orders strategically and intuitively. Tread carefully, as your foes will adapt their tactics to your actions while hunting you down because death is permanent.

Temtem | PS5

Every kid dreams about becoming a Temtem tamer; exploring the six islands of the Airborne Archipelago, discovering new species, and making good friends along the way. Now it’s your turn to embark on an epic adventure and make those dreams come true. Catch new Temtem on Omninesia’s floating islands, battle other tamers on the sandy beaches of Deniz or trade with your friends in Tucma’s ash-covered fields. Defeat the ever-annoying Clan Belsoto and end its plot to rule over the Archipelago, beat all eight DojoLeaders, and become the ultimate Temtem tamer.

