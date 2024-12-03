Commandos: Origins Delayed to March 2025 - News

/ 307 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Kalypso Media and Claymore Game Studios have announced Commandos: Origins has been delayed from 2024 to March 2025. it will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, and Xbox Game Pass.

"The Commandos franchise has always been rooted in tactical precision; offering different approaches to solve versatile missions," said Claymore Game Studios studio director Jurgen Reusswig. "The teams at Claymore Game Studios and Kalypso Media are fully committed to honoring this legacy. With the valuable feedback we have collected from our devoted community, we’re now making the final adjustments needed to deliver the best possible tactical experience for our players."

The extra time will improve the following in the game:

1) Performance Optimization

The overall game performance is a top priority as we push towards launch. We’ve heard your concerns regarding the performance and the gameplay feeling clunky in some instances as a result of this, especially in the demo. Improving optimization to get a fluid gameplay experience is crucial and we’re committed to refining the performance to guarantee a seamless and immersive experience.

2) Enhanced AI Behaviour

Players have reported several instances where the AI did not react as expected, disrupting the flow of gameplay and player immersion. Addressing this is at the forefront of our plans, and we’re making improvements to ensure that AI interactions feel realistic and dynamic.

3) Revamped Voice-Overs

Your feedback regarding the voice-overs, especially the intensity of the German voices, hasn’t gone unnoticed. The current game versions all included temporary voiceovers. We’re continuing to record and refine the dialogue, and the release version will feature finalised voice lines in English, German, French, Spanish, and Chinese.

4) Adjusting Controls and adding Customization Options

Control layout was another area of feedback, with some players commenting about the default scheme not being intuitive enough. We are re-evaluating the keybindings to reflect your feedback and, while we may not be able to fulfil every individual request, there will be 3 different control schemes to choose from and, for PC, we’re making custom key-binding available so you can adjust the controls to your liking.

5) Modernized Loot System will take over Inventory System

Starting in the Closed Alpha, players shared that they miss collecting ‘loot’ and having a backpack with an inventory system in place. This feature would add depth and more options to gameplay. Following this feedback, we went back into discussions and research for potential approaches.

After careful consideration, we’ve opted for a modernized loot system that aligns with our vision of staying true to the Commandos series’ core, prioritizing stealth rather than giving the player the ability to just blast into enemy territory. What does this mean in Commandos: Origins? Some enemies will drop loot – like ammunition, collectibles and uniforms, when they are knocked out or killed. Loot can also be found in your surroundings. Once you pick up an item, this is directly available for the selected Commando via his abilities without needing an additional inventory (i.e. backpack).

6) Non-Lethal Combat Options

Many players were asking about non-lethal combat choices in the game – we are happy to confirm that this will be implemented into the game upon release! You will be able to knock-out enemies temporarily, adding an extra layer of strategic depth to gameplay.

7) Music

The iconic music from previous games is close to many fans’ hearts, and some have requested we use the same soundtrack or the same composer, Mateo Pascual. While we deeply respect Pascual’s legacy, we’re also eager to bring something new with the talented team at Dynamedion. Our hope is to blend tradition with innovation, creating a soundtrack that builds on Pascual’s influence while bringing fresh elements to Commandos: Origins.



8) Expansive Map-Design

Map-size has been a feedback category that demo players have particularly focused on – along with the linear design. Rest assured the hand-crafted demo mission was just a taste of the core gameplay. The full game will feature larger, more open maps with plenty of opportunities for different approaches, ensuring a multi-layered mission experience.

9) Refining User Interface (UI) & User Experience (UX)

Your attention to UI and UX details has been incredibly helpful. While we will stick to the overall design, many of your suggestion are now on our list – currently we are testing and implementing more tooltips and hints to increase transparency and accessibility.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles