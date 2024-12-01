The War of the Worlds: Siberia Premiere Trailer Released - News

/ 161 Views

by, posted 46 minutes ago

1C Game Studios has released the reveal trailer for the action-adventure game, The War of the Worlds: Siberia.

View the premiere trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The War of the Worlds: Siberia is an action adventure game inspired by the classic science fiction novel by Herbert G. Wells.

In an alternate 1896, Earth was the target of a massive Martian invasion. The War of the Worlds: Siberia follows survivors who attempt to save themselves by fleeing the panic-stricken Petrograd, heading for the eastern end of the Russian Empire. Using combat, puzzle-solving, and stealth, central personnel will evade danger in order to succeed in fulfilling their missions.

Features:

A thrilling third-person view action adventure experience.

A unique setting of the Russian Empire under the rule of alien invaders.

An intricate story with memorable characters, historically inspired by 19th-century Russia.

Equipped with dozens of weapons, from cap-lock rifles and black powder pistols to the Maxim machine gun.

Stealth elements and spatial puzzles.

The War of the Worlds: Siberia is in development for PC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles