Palworld Next Major Update to Release in December

Developer Pocketpair announced the next major update for Palworld will release in December.

The update will add "the largest, harshest, and most mysterious new island" to the game. The new island is six times the size of Sakurajima, which is the last major new area added to the game.

🚨 Major update coming in December!🚨

Survive on the largest, harshest, and most mysterious new island in Palworld!



The size of the new island is about six times more than Sakurajima!!!



Palworld is also currently 25% off! A perfect time to prepare for the upcoming update!

Don't… pic.twitter.com/f2AwDjNGXt — Palworld (@Palworld_EN) November 28, 2024

