Frostpunk 2 Post-Launch Roadmap Revealed - News

/ 172 Views

by, posted 42 minutes ago

Publisher and developer 11 bit studios have announced the post-launch roadmap for Frostpunk 2.

Frostpunk 2 released September 20 for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG, as well as PC Game Pass. It will also launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass in 2025.

Read the post-launch roadmap below:

The Frostpunk 2 team at 11 bit studios is immensely grateful for the invaluable feedback provided by players since the game’s launch in September. Your suggestions, ideas, and bug reports have played a pivotal role in shaping our journey thus far and continue to guide our plans for what lies ahead.

As highlighted in the roadmap, the frostland expedition is far from over, with a wealth of updates and content planned for 2025. Here’s a glimpse at some key milestones:

PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series Launch

A highly anticipated event, bringing New London to console players worldwide. We can’t wait to expand the city’s reach to new platforms.

Downloadable Content

While the specifics remain shrouded in secrecy, each upcoming downloadable content—currently operating under codenames—will introduce entirely new dimensions to the unforgiving world of Frostpunk 2.

Free Major Content Updates

In addition to the downloadable content, we are committed to delivering significant free updates inspired by player feedback. These updates will enhance and evolve your experience in meaningful ways.

Beyond these major milestones, the development team will continue to roll out hotfixes and general improvements to ensure the game remains stable and polished.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles