FANTASTIC NIGHT DREAMS COTTOn Headed to Switch and PS4 on November 28 - News

Hamster Corporation announced it will be releasing the scrolling shooter, FANTASTIC NIGHT DREAMS COTTOn, for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on November 28 as an Arcade Archives title for $7.99 / £5.79 / €6.99 / 837 yen.

FANTASTIC NIGHT DREAMS COTTOn is a shooter released by SUCCESS in 1991.

Control the main character, COTTON, and use shots, bombs, and magic to exterminate the beast hearts that rule the fairy world with fear.

This shooter boasts gameplay that can be enjoyed by both enthusiasts and beginners.

The Arcade Archives series has faithfully reproduced many classic arcade masterpieces.

Players can change various game settings such as game difficulty, and also reproduce the atmosphere of arcade display settings at that time. Players can also compete against each other from all over the world with their high scores.

Please enjoy the masterpiece that built a generation for video games.

The options menu and manual are available in Japanese, English, French, German, Italian, and Spanish.

