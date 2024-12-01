Chrono Sword launches Releases in Early Access for PC on December 6 - News

Developer 21c.Ducks announced the pixel art Soulslike game, Chrono Sword, will launch in Early Access for PC via Steam on December 6.

The full release of the game will also be available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

View the Early Access gameplay trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Combat System

As people focus on the approaching release to Steam Early Access, curiosity about the game systems and characteristics has been increasing. In response to the questions, CFK and 21c.Ducks plan to introduce all the various aspects of Chrono Sword to the world.

In the action RPG genre, combat systems are a key component of gameplay. Chrono Sword maintains the action elements of the souls-like genre while providing new shades unique to Chrono Sword, all to provide a more immersive gameplay experience. Let’s look into the innovative combat systems featured in Chrono Sword.

Chrono Sword centers around the heavy enemy and player hits common to the Soulslike genre, but various attack commands make the action faster and more intense.

1) Quick Evade

Instead of a roll, a quick press of the evade button allows players to skirt out of the way of enemy attacks.

In contrast with rolling away, which can help with avoiding attacks, evade allows for a stable evade detection system that allows players to avoid enemy attacks while setting up for a counterattack.

2) Attack Cancel

During an attack, a well-timed press of the action cancel button allows players to cancel the current attack and continue into a quick successive attack or immediate block/evade. The timing and efficiency of attack canceling can vary depending on the weapon selected.

3) Finishing Attacks

If players drive through an enemy after an attack cancel, enemies will fall to their knees in a brief stun animation. If players then close in on the stunned enemy and press the interact button, they will perform a finishing attack for a great deal of damage.

4) Skill Attacks

If players press a direction button while charging a strong attack, they will perform a strong skill attack that changes the attack into a completely different movement. There are two command skill attacks for each weapon.

5) Useable Items

Players can use a variety of items in combat by pressing the Use Item button.

Chrono Sword has an arsenal of short-range and long-range weapons. Firing arrows can add damage from a safe distance or keep an enemy in a stunned state, and whetstones can imbue a weapon with fire, frost, or lightning properties.

About the Game

Chrono Sword is a pixel art Soulslike action RPG developed by Korean dev team 21c.Ducks that tells the story of the dark gothic fantasy world of Adelnor, where players must travel between the past and future to unlock its secrets.

Revealed first to the public in 2019, this Soulslike action RPG garnered a great deal of interest in Korea and abroad for its unique pixel graphics and gameplay. Selected as the first game in the collaboration campaign by North American crowdfunding site Kickstarter and the global game testing platform Game Round.Inc in 2020, it raised over seventy thousand dollars to successfully reach its funding goal.

Chrono Sword is a new take on the Soulslike genre, departing from the full 3D action RPGs on the market, choosing instead to fashion their Souls-like with pixel art and a quarter-view perspective. Since the announcement of this game, indie team 21c.Ducks has poured their hearts and souls into developing a strong storyline and advancing both the action and RPG elements of their Souls-like entry.

Chrono Sword renders its vast, three-dimensional world in pixel graphics. Players then step into the role of ‘time traveler,’ venturing freely between the past, present, and future in maps that seamlessly transition without loading screens. Developer 21c.Ducks has featured Chrono Sword in game exhibitions at home and abroad, where it was noted and awarded for its gameplay. They then took this experience and used it to further improve both gameplay and level design.

In addition, it has built on the heavy hits known to fans of the Soulslike genre while implementing new systems to create quicker, fiercer action.

Chrono Sword featured the latest demo version at the Happinet booth at the Tokyo Game Show 2024, where it succeeded in attracting the attention of many players. After being unable to show its new face for so long, this new version of Chrono Sword drew attention as it focused on the action and RPG elements of the game, setting it apart from the demo released during the Kickstarter campaign.

Building off of this interest, Chrono Sword participated in the Steam Next Fest starting on October 14, 2024, where it was seen by even more players from around the globe. It succeeded in attracting even more interest by releasing a version touting more content than the one featured at Tokyo Game Show 2024.

21c.Ducks began their development path in 2015 with mobile game Timing Hero, moving onto release Super Pixel Racers on PC in 2018, distinguishing themselves for their abilities in game development and raising awareness about their company. Then once they unveiled Chrono Sword in 2019, the game was nominated for the Grand Prix / Judge Selection / Excellence in Art awards at the Busan Indie Connect Festival (BIC) that very year. Then in 2022, it won a special award for excellence at the Burning Beaver festival.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

