Xbox Claims It's Blocked From Being Able to Sell and Play Its Games on Android

A US judge in October ordered Google to open its Android marketplace to competitors that would mean Google is not allowed to block third-party Android app stores via Google Play.

Xbox President Sarah Bond in a statement posted to Bluesky says the Xbox team has built the functionality to buy and play games via the Xbox app on Android, however, a temporary administrative stay has meant they are not able to launch these features.

"At Xbox, we want to offer players more choice on how and where they play, including being able to play and buy games directly from the Xbox app," said Bond.

"I recently shared our ambition to unlock these features first with the Google Play Store on Android devices in the U.S. while other app stores adapt to meet consumer demand.

"Due to a temporary administrative stay recently granted by the courts, we are currently unable to launch these features as planned. Our team has the functionality built and ready to go live as soon as the court makes a final decision.

"We are eager to launch and give more choice and flexibility to players."

Google spokesperson Dan Jackson in a statement sent to The Verge claiming nothing is stopping Microsoft from implementing these features.

"Microsoft has always been able to offer their Android users the ability to play and purchase Xbox games directly from their app – they’ve simply chosen not to," said Jackson.

"The Court’s order, and rush to force its implementation, threaten Google Play’s ability to provide a safe and secure experience. Microsoft, like Epic, are ignoring these very real security concerns. We remain focused on supporting an ecosystem that works for everyone, not just two of the largest game companies."

