Hunting Simulator 3 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Publisher Nacon and developer Nacon Studio Ghent have announced Hunting Simulator 3 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam.

"We’re delighted to be bringing this adventure to fruition, and to be able to take advantage of new premises that will enable our talented teams to continue working on ambitious projects such as Hunting Simulator 3," said Nacon Studio Ghent studio director Peter Vermeulen.

"This third opus is the culmination of almost 10 years’ experience in hunting game simulation, and we’re concentrating all our efforts on meeting players’ expectations. To achieve this goal, we’re considering community feedback on the first two titles and working closely with professional hunters throughout the game’s development."

Hunting Simulator 3 is a new simulation that will delight hunting enthusiasts. Explore the natural landscapes of Colorado and Texas, alone or in a group, and hunt numerous animal species with the help of your faithful hunting dog.

With almost 10 years’ expertise in hunting games, developer NACON Studio Ghent intends to offer fans of the genre an authentic hunting experience with this third opus. Thanks to feedback from the community, which numbered over one million players on the two previous titles, NACON Studio Ghent has retained the foundations that have made the series such a success, while introducing a number of new features and gameplay improvements. Among these, Hunting Simulator 3 introduces an all-new dynamic system, “SimFauna,” which faithfully reproduces animal behavior, allowing players’ actions to have a real impact on animals and the environment.

In addition to improved hunting dog behavior and sound design, and the addition of vehicles, the game features realistic, natural open-world environments thanks to Unreal Engine 5. Players can hunt over 40 species of animal, using hunting equipment from renowned brands such as Beretta, Winchester, Browning, and many others.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

