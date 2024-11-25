Mass Effect Trilogy Director Casey Hudson's Humanoid Origin is Shutting Down - News

Humanoid Origin, the studio founded by the Mass Effect trilogy and former BioWare general manage director Casey Hudson, has announced it is shutting down.

"Earlier today, we informed our staff that Humanoid Origin will be shutting down," said the company in a LinkedIn post. "Despite efforts to shield the studio from broader challenges in the industry, an unexpected shortfall of funding left us unable to sustain operations.

"We’re heartbroken that we will not be able to bring our new science-fiction universe to completion. Our main concern at this time however is for our team, and we are committed to supporting them in their transition to new employment.

"In our time together, the team achieved incredible progress, and demonstrated that it's possible to do amazing work while fostering a culture of fun and creativity. We thank them for their talent, courage, and friendship.

"Thank you to everyone who supported us throughout our journey."

Humanoid Origin was founded in 2021 by Hudson and other video game veterans. The first game from the studio was going to be a AAA character-driven narrative title.

