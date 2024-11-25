Fear The Spotlight (XS) - Review

Reviewer's Note: Given some of my praises and critiques, I have to delve into SPOILERS on occasion (though they're as limited as possible). Read on at your risk.



The indie retro-horror tidal wave continues to grow in size. Not only is that reflected with more creatives but also more publishing houses. Having enjoyed a string of B-horror movie successes for years, Blumhouse has now entered the game publishing business under Blumhouse Games. Its first title comes from a rather quaint developer previously known for cheery, bite-sized titles: Cozy Game Pals. Consider the funny whiplash between the developer's cutesy title card and the ominous Fear The Spotlight main menu. In a way, that also speaks to the precarious balance this two-person team deftly manages in crafting a tense horror adventure.



Sunnyside High's doors may be locked, but that's not enough to keep Vivian and Amy out. Wanting to have a séance-sational time speaking to spirits with a Ouija board, the pair make their way to the library. For nerdy Vivian: she's a rookie at getting in trouble; for goth girl Amy: a natural for causing or abetting trouble all the same. A few minutes and some light sleuthing later, they acquire and set up the necessary materials to converse with the dead possibly haunting the school's halls. There's no riper place for phantoms than the grounds of the deadly school fire of 1991. Soon after summoning a spirit, the two are magically separated both in place and time.





Spotlight's story is split into two campaigns. Vivian's tale, which you're forced to play through first, places her back in a desolated 1991 Sunnyside High that's been diagnosed with a case of T-rated Silent Hill Sickness. The halls look familiar, but the remnants of the school fire can be seen in both the environment and charred bodies that stalk you from a distance. Part of Amy's journey also involves the '91 school, until she's magically locked away in her old family house. Each location captures an interesting dynamic between them: Vivian's academic acumen perfectly melds with her investigative interests in the school's dark past, while Amy's inward exploration disinters her troubled upbringing.



Different settings yet the gameplay principles remain the same. From aesthetics to mechanics, it's a non-combative retro horror with the special exception of you controlling the camera: the lumbering movement (be it walking or running), the chunky inventory UI, non-regenerative health, and so on. Whether you're familiar with the legends of old or newer entries like Crow Country or CONSCRIPT, you'll immediately recognize the savory level design forcing you to go here, there, and back again to use the correct items in the correct order. Despite such limited square footage, Spotlight gets so much mileage out of it by making each area feel important and recognizable.





Everything about its primary and secondary mechanics is wedded to classic survival-horror, which also informs its stealth systems and puzzle design. While there technically is sound detection, its effective implementation is so limited compared to avoiding the line-of-sight (LOS) of enemies. Which, all told, is apropos given the title. Despite facing different stalkers, a running theme within both campaigns is avoiding the spotlight – whether it's one affixed to the ceiling or attached atop a monster's shoulders. It's all about navigating behind cover or under tables to ensure that the glowing beam or a certain monster doesn't spot you. Getting caught nets you a slice of mental damage that can be revitalized with either Vivian's inhaler hits or Amy's incense snorts.



It's a rudimentary system overall, but serves as an effective diversion between puzzle-solving. The disparate context between each campaign is also reflected in the nuances of their respective puzzle designs. Vivian's more physically-taxing exploration of Silent Hill High is reflected by her oftentimes doing janitorial tasks or using classroom equipment to move ahead. Hell, I love just how "contractor-coded" so many of her challenges are, up to and including re-circulating power to an electrical panel with an analog AC/DC power convertor. It's not reflective of the real world, but it's my new gold standard for that specific type of brainteaser. On Amy's side, conversely, her tasks are more religiously-themed, with cruder "fixes" required in order to navigate her old house. Not all of them are stellar home runs, but they're a clear cut above the usual in both creativity and tactility; even if the controller-cursor is a tad finicky, that extra tidbit of having to 'physically' push buttons, remove nails, and open boxes yourself feels quite rewarding.





Gameplay owes a huge debt of gratitude to the impressive atmosphere. Although there are rare jump scares, there's greater interest in establishing a tone strictly through ambiance. Stalkers like the dreaded Spotlight Head come with expected trademarks – distinct sound queues and background music – but it says something about how much Cozy Pals likes emphasizing the oppressive languor of total silence while someone quietly watches you in the distance. With its lo-fi aesthetic and sound design, there's a distinct creepiness to its locations that would be lost were it striving for cutting-edge graphics.



Even if this is nostalgia speaking, I'd argue retro technical visuals & audio carry an implicit horror advantage over blockbuster counterparts; when considering the small stuff like heavy dithering effects to evoke darkness, distorted faces and features in pictures, and more, those worlds have an otherworldly, unwelcoming aura with their inherent ugliness. Of course, it's also helpful when those details are done well. With the team's craftsmanship and dutiful restraint, both big and small scares hit in ways that are impossible to expect, while also avoiding gratuitousness.



That restraint and – dare I say – maturity bleeds into the script as well. Just as it's measured in its buildup of tension, so too is it succinct in its prose. While Vivian doesn't have strong characterization per se, certainly owing to a less-dramatic childhood, she's a great compliment to Amy's history. Disinterring Sunnyside High's past leads to dark and unsettling places, yet this is balanced out by the more sentimental intentions and drives of the protagonists. Of course, a healthy chunk of appreciation for this script goes to Khaya Fraites' and Maganda Marie's performances as well.





A potentially contentious aspect comes back to number-crunching value. Paying homage isn't the only reason for this pair's sluggish movement. If doing a straight shot through, you'd likely roll credits in 3 hours. That's a tough ask for a $20-priced title; of course, that wallet damage isn't so harsh if you thoroughly explore this world. That runtime can double just by going for a completionist run. Perhaps that consideration won't apply to you. Fair enough. I'll still contend that its runtime is near-perfect in terms of pacing; nary a minute feels out of place.



It's strange to think of how a developer named Cozy Game Pals was able to expertly blend sentimentality with horror. Granted, many other retro indie horrors incorporate combat, so paring that aspect does make for a more mechanically-limited experience here. But that removal also gives Fear The Spotlight a different cadence that's appropriate for its setting and protagonists. Its heightened focus on ambiance, puzzle design, storytelling, pacing, and more congeal to make something that deserves attention.

This review is based on a digital copy of Fear The Spotlight for the XS, provided by the publisher.