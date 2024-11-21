Overthrown Releases for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass in Early Access on December 5 - News

Publisher Maximum Entertainment and developer Brimstone Games announced the open-world city builder, Overthrown, will launch in Early Access for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on December 5.

The full release is set for some time in 2025, which will include a launch on the PlayStation 5.

Coming off a successful Steam Next Fest demo last month, where the game hit the top 40 most played games list during the festival, Overthrown will launch with new buildings, beautiful fall and winter foliage, and military structures.

In Overthrown, hurl anything and everything—from houses and trees to your very own citizens—to create and rule your kingdom. Build and manage alone or with friends in up to six-player cooperative play. Harness the power of your magical crown to defend townsfolk from bandits and mutants. But don’t lose it! There’s a new ruler waiting in the wings to take your spot!

Gather resources, grow crops, and explore a diverse and colorful world to turn a fledgling state into a commanding, self-sustaining community. Visit the powder mill, ale house, blast furnace, and butcher shop. Experience diverse player outfits and enemy types and make the land yours.

