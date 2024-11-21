Sea of Stars Tops 6 Million Players - Sales

Developer Sabotage Studio announced the turn-based RPG, Sea of Stars, has surpassed six million players.

"Sea of Stars has now been played by over 6 MILLION people!!!" said the developer. "A heartfelt thank you to everyone for your continued support, which made it possible for us to bring our completed vision to life with Dawn of Equinox."

Sea of Stars released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam, Xbox Game Pass, and PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium Game Catalog on August 29, 2023.

