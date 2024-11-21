Railroads Online Releases December 5 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

/ 182 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher astragon Entertainment and developer Stefan Kelnberger announced Railroads Online will leave Early Access and launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on December 5.

The game first released for PC in Early Access in October 2021.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Set in a huge open world reminiscent of the Americas during the golden age of steam trains, Railroads Online puts you in the role of a pioneer helping to shape the future of America. Build tracks, traverse vast landscapes in various steam locomotives, transport goods to earn money, and customize and buy new locomotives and equipment as you grow to become a railroad tycoon. Play alone or with up to 15 friends on 3 large maps, including Lake Valley, Aurora Falls, and Pine Valley, in the online cooperative multiplayer mode.

Tracks, Trains, and More

Design your dream rail network from the ground up. Explore the world, scout the best routes, and lay down embankments, switches, turntables, and more. Then select and build tracks, bridges, and other infrastructure buildings before crossing the vast, open landscape in finely detailed locomotives and wagons. Interact with regulators, valves, brakes, couplers, and many more features in first-person view, as you drive your vehicles. But you won’t simply be driving around aimlessly! Your mission is to build up your company by transporting goods for a broad range of industries across the country, including timber, ore, coal, cattle, gold, and other various freight items. Earn money for every successful shipment and invest in new vehicles or upgrade and customize your existing locomotives. Plus: build stations, yards, and other infrastructure along your routes to service your trains with fuel, water, and sand. You can also build a wide variety of iconic buildings and objects to create a beautiful landscape for your railroad network.

Play the Railroad Sandbox With Up to 16 Players

Enjoy a realistic railroad experience with the advanced Unreal Engine 5 physics system for deep railroad simulation. All collisions and forces are rendered dynamically in real time, making your train driving experience that much more immersive. So, be careful not to derail your train! And to top it all off, you can play Railroads Online with up to 16 players on a server and enjoy the ultimate train simulation in multiplayer sessions with your friends. Lay tracks and work together to move your trains seamlessly, or share the work while you play independently. It’s also possible to save and load your progress, so you can enjoy the best tracks or most creative layouts again and again.

If you like trains, start your journey today!

Features:

An open-world sandbox for you to explore.

open-world sandbox for you to explore. Online multiplayer sessions with up to 16 players.

Manage your own company.

Three different maps.

Extremely detailed locomotives and other equipment.

Drive your customized steam engines.

Interact with regulators, valves, brakes, and appliances.

Build stations, yards, and other infrastructure to service your trains.

Build tracks, switches, and railroad facilities.

Transport goods and earn money.

Built on Unreal Engine 5 for great visual quality.

Enjoy a realistic railroad physics system.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles