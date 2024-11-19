EA Working to Fix Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Problems on PS5 Pro - News

Electronic Arts via Twitter announced it is aware of issues being reported by players about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on the PlayStation Pro.

"We’re aware of issues with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PlayStation 5 Pro and are actively investigating," said Electronic Arts.

Digital Foundry has reported the PS5 Pro version of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has image quality problems.

"If you look at this side-by-side, you can see just how unstable the game appears now with PSSR (PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution) in the Performance mode," said Digital Foundry's Oliver Mackenzie (via VideoGamesChronicle). "I would personally go as far as to say it looks dramatically worse than the old Performance mode here."

Mackenzie added that a number of patches made the Performance mode on the PS5 "not that offensive looking – it was basically not too bad, it was basically okay, especially from a normal viewing distance on a large television."

PSSR on the PS5 Pro has added a shimmering effect to the game that is distracting.

