Xbox Game Pass Adds S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, Aliens: Dark Descent, and More - News

/ 338 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

Microsoft has announced five more games coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, PC, and Cloud.

The list of games includes S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl, Little Kitty, Big City, PlateUp!, Nine Sols, and Aliens: Dark Descent.

Read all the latest Xbox Game Pass information below:

Available Today

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – November 19

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one! From Xbox Game Studios and Asobo Studios, pursue your aviation career with dynamically generated missions, compete against other pilots, and explore the most detailed digital twin of the world to date. Set out on your global adventure with our largest fleet of aircraft as Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 takes simulation to new heights of authenticity and realism.

Coming Soon

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – November 20

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Available on day one! Discover the vast Chornobyl Exclusion Zone full of dangerous enemies, deadly anomalies, and powerful artifacts. Unveil your own epic story as you make your way to the Heart of Chornobyl. Choose your paths wisely, as they will determine your fate and shape the future of humankind in the end.

Little Kitty, Big City (Console) – November 20

Now with Game Pass Standard

Available with Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, and now coming to Game Pass Standard members. In this open-world playground, you’re a curious little kitty with a big personality on an adventure to find your way back home. Explore the city, make new friends with stray animals, wear delightful hats, and leave more than a little chaos in your wake. After all, isn’t that what cats do best?

PlateUp! (Console) – November 20

Now with Game Pass Standard

Coming soon to Game Pass Standard, PlateUp! brings classic cooking action with permanent rogue-lite progression. Cook and serve your dishes, design and decorate your restaurants, and expand your culinary kingdom with unlocks, abilities and dishes in procedurally generated layouts. Take on the challenge solo or hire up to 3 friends.

Nine Sols (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – November 26

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Nine Sols is a lore-rich, hand-drawn 2D action-platformer with Sekiro-inspired, deflection-based combat. Embark on a journey through an Asia-inspired fantasy world, explore a land once ruled by an ancient alien race, and follow a vengeful hero on a quest to slay the 9 Sols—the powerful rulers of this forsaken realm.

Aliens: Dark Descent (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 27

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

In Aliens: Dark Descent, command a squad of hardened Colonial Marines to stop a terrifying Xenomorph outbreak on Moon Lethe. Lead your soldiers in real-time combat against iconic Xenomorphs, rogue operatives from the insatiable Weyland-Yutani Corporation, and a host of horrifying creatures new to the Alien franchise.

Genshin Impact Benefits Coming to Game Pass Ultimate on November 20

Go on an adventure in the fantasy world of Teyvat in this free-to-play open-world adventure RPG on Xbox Series X|S. Game Pass Ultimate members will receive recurring rewards via their in-game mailbox, starting off with 2 Intertwined Fate, 1 Northlander Billet Trove, 10 Hero’s Wit, 100,000 Mora, and 15 Mystic Enhancement Ore in-game to celebrate the release on November 20!

In Case You Missed It

Spyro Reignited Trilogy (Cloud, Console, and PC) – Available now

Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass, Game Pass Standard

The original roast master is now on Game Pass! Same sick burns, same smoldering attitude, now all scaled up in stunning HD! Rekindle the fire with the original three games, Spyro the Dragon, Spyro 2: Ripto’s Rage!, and Spyro: Year of the Dragon, all in fully-remastered glory.

DLC / Game Updates

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and Call of Duty: Warzone Season 01 – Available now

Ready to wreak havoc? The Black Ops 6 era is here with Season 01. Prepare for a vast new season of content with six Multiplayer maps including a festive Nuketown variant, seven new weapons, a brand-new Zombies map, and full Call of Duty: Warzoneintegration alongside the debut of Area 99 in the new Resurgence map.

New League of Legends Champion: Ambessa, the Matriarch of War – Available now

From Arcane to the Rift, Ambessa is ready to dominate all in her path. Unlock League of Legends’ newest top laner instantly with Xbox Game Pass.

Celebrate Arcane Season 2 in Valorant – Available until December 5

Celebrate the release of Arcane’s second season on Netflix by putting on Vi’s Atlas Gauntlets or causing some chaos with Jinx’s Fishbones-themed Vandal skin.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Perks

The Elder Scrolls Online: 10-Year Anniversary Pack #4 – Available Now

Celebrate 10 years of ESO with the 10-Year Anniversary Pack #4! This bundle includes 2 Grand Gold Coast Experience Scrolls, 1 Major Instant All Research Scroll, and 500 Seals of Endeavor. Claim your Perk today!

Sea of Thieves: Festive Fighter Pack – Available Now

For a limited time, claim the Festive Fighter Pack! Along with four weapons (blunderbuss, cutlass, pistol and Eye of Reach) themed around the Festival of Giving, you’ll also receive the Humble Gift and Mistletoe Emotes to express your holiday spirit.

Leaving November 30

Don’t let the following games leave without a proper farewell! Don’t forget to use your membership discount to save 20% on your purchase to keep them in your library.

Conan Exiles (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Coral Island (PC)

(PC) Hello Neighbor 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Remnant: From The Ashes (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Rollerdrome (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Soccer Story (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) Spirit of the North (Cloud, Console, and PC)

(Cloud, Console, and PC) The Walking Dead: The Final Season (PC)

(PC) While the Iron’s Hot (Cloud, Console, and PC)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles