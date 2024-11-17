Remakes, Remasters, and DLC Eligible in All Categories at The Game Awards - News

/ 563 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

A newly posted FAQ on The Game Awards website reveals that remakes, remasters, expansions, DLC, and new game seasons are eligible in all categories.

"The Game Awards aims to recognize the best creative and technical work each year, irrespective of the format of that content’s release," reads the FAQ.

"Expansion packs, new game seasons, DLCs, remakes and remasters are eligible in all categories, if the jury deems the new creative and technical work to be worthy of a nomination. Factors such as the newness of the content and its price/value should be taken into consideration."

The list of nominees for The Game Awards 2024 will be announced on Monday, November 18, while the awards show will take place on Thursday, December 12 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles