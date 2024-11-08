Sega Sells Humankind Developer Amplitude Studios - News

Sega has sold Humankind and Endless developer Amplitude Studios to members of its internal team, announced the developer in a community post. This means the studio is now independent.

"Our studio is backed by strong and meaningful franchises and our team is committed to creating the best games possible," said Amplitude Studios founder Romain de Waubert de Genlis.

"With our extensive experiences in strategy game development and two exciting titles currently in progress, we are confident in our ability to deliver outstanding experience to players. This decision allows us to be more agile in our approach while continuing to shape the vision that has been ours from the very beginning, empowering us to push boundaries and be closer as ever of our community."

Sega in its own statement said: "Sega Europe has today announced the sale of Amplitude Studios following a management buyout from senior leaders and employees at the Parisian studio. The move will see Amplitude go back to its roots as an independent organisation and concludes the structural reforms that have been taking place in Sega’s European business.

"The decision to part ways follows a period of close consultation between Sega Europe and Amplitude. As an independent studio once more, Amplitude will focus on its in-development projects and growing its own franchises, while Sega will continue to advance its strong and diverse stable of Japanese and Western IP.

“Sega Europe acquired Amplitude in 2016, and together have released epic strategy titles like Endless Space 2 and Humankind, along with Endless Dungeon, the successor to 2014’s indie hit, Dungeon of the Endless.

"While Amplitude is no longer a part of the Sega family of studios, the two entities will continue to work together on the smooth transition of services and operations, ensuring minimum disruption for Amplitude employees and continuity of service for players of Amplitude games."

