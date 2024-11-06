Take-Two Has Sold Private Division for an Undisclosed Sum - News

Take-Two Interactive announced it has sold publisher Private Division for an undisclosed sum as it moves to focus on larger games rather than smaller titles.

The buyer will be announced "relatively soon," according to Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick who spoke with GamesIndustry.

Take-Two will continue to support Moon Studios' No Rest for the Wicked, while the rest of Private Division's live and unreleased titles will go to the buyer.

"We made this strategic decision so that we could focus all of our resources on growing our core and mobile businesses for the long term," said Zelnick. "We're really best at these big AAA experiences. We have the biggest intellectual properties in the interactive entertainment business, some of the biggest intellectual properties in the overall entertainment business and to make sequels to existing beloved franchises as well as to create new hit intellectual properties is our mission.

"The team of Private Division did a great job supporting independent developers and, almost to a one, every project they supported did well. However, the scale of those projects was, candidly, on the smaller side, and we're in the business of making great big hits."

All of this follows a report earlier this year that Take-Two would be shutting down Rollerdrome developer Roll7 and Kerbal Space Program 2 developer Intercept Games.

