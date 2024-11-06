The Devil Within: Satgat Releases November 21 for PS5 and PC, for Switch in 2025 - News

/ 130 Views

by, posted 50 minutes ago

Developer Newcore Games announced The Devil Within: Satgat will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam on November 21, and for the Nintendo Switch in 2025.

View the launch date reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Get ready to be immersed in a shattered world as The Devil Within: Satgat blends Metroidvania and souls-like elements, but stays true to the action-platformer experience.

The Devil Within: Satgat follows the tale of Kim Rip, an amnesiac swordsman who tries to make sense of this now desolate world overrun by demons. Embark on a captivating journey, spanning multiple maps, and uncover the mysteries of the world as you engage in stylish battles against formidable foes brought by the enigmatic Ebon Sting.

The Ebon Sting, an enormous, spiked tower of mysterious origins suddenly appeared in the land of Joseon. The oil that oozed from the tower at first was thought to be a blessing, but soon turned into a hellish nightmare as it turned the inhabitants of the land into soulless demons.

With just a sword in hand, a somber revelation dawns upon Kim Rip: to defeat the demons, he may have to become a demon himself. With the special abilities granted to him by the mysterious demon within him, Kim Rip must eliminate powerful demons lurking in each region to grow stronger and make their power his own. Help Kim Rip unlock his memories and save a shattered world from malicious demons!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles